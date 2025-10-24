Aleksandar Rakic | Same Place, Different Fighter

While he’s back in a familiar place this weekend, a lot has changed in the 364 days since the 33-year-old last stepped into the UFC cage.

“The last performance against Ankalaev was pretty good, but I talked to myself after the fight, I talked to my wife, who knows me the best, and I needed to make some changes to get one step closer to fighting for the title because that’s very important for me,” began Rakic, who parted ways with his former team and began training under longtime friend and former professional fighter Nemanja Milosevic in February of this year. “I was not an easy decision — it was a hard one — because this is the first time in my career I have changed teams, but I am very happy about it. Everything went really smooth; the camp and the whole year working out with my new head coach, Nemanja Milosevic.

“I know him for 15 years already, so he’s been a friend of mine and he was an active MMA fighter as well. Now for eight years, he has been a coach — very successful in his job — and since February this year, I am training under him. His base is in Serbia, which is where I did my camp the last two months, and also before the camp, I went back and forth (between) Austria and Serbia — they’re not far away from each other; about a five-hour drive — so the last couple of months have been a lot of travelling and training and getting leveled up.”