Aleksandar Rakic | Refueled ‘Rocket’ Ready To Take Off

For Rakic, competing at heavyweight is just an extension of the life he’s been living outside of competition for the last several years, with the only real change being that he’s no longer putting his body through lengthy periods of dieting and long stretches of recovery on the back end. He’s been training at this weight, knows what it’s like to move and operate at this weight, and now he’ll simply step into the Octagon armed and ready to perform the same way on Saturday.

“This is like you have a Ferrari, but you have a small amount of gasoline inside,” he said jokingly (but not really) about going through an entire training camp and detracting from your body’s capabilities bit-by-bit in the final days and weeks before competing. “I’ve been training always with this weight, so it’s nothing new for me. I know when I can push, how hard I can push.”

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And push he will have to do as both he and Tybura will hit the Octagon with something to prove on Saturday night.

While his results are not the primary catalyst for this move, everything works in concert in a situation like this, and Rakic has simply not been performing his best in recent years. An eight-fight winning streak on the regional circuit earned him a call to the Octagon, where he quickly rattled off four straight wins before landing on the wrong side of a debated split decision verdict in a bout with former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir.

Consecutive wins over Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos not only got Rakic moving in the right direction again, but steadied him in the rankings, setting up a bout with ex-champ Jan Blachowicz, which is where everything started to go awry.