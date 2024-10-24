Aleksandar Rakić Is Ready To Thrive In Enemy Territory

“I have no pressure. He has all the pressure. Probably, the whole stadium is gonna root for him. A small amount of fans are coming from my hometown to support me, but I don't have any pressure. He is ranked number two, so he needs to perform, but I don't know how he’s gonna deal with the pressure, because I did my homework. Let's find out.”

Rakić’s last two outings both ended in defeat, but despite being on the first losing skid of his MMA career, the Austrian said there were plenty of positives to take from both fights, which saw him suffer injury and illness in losses to former champions Jan Blachowicz and Jiri Prochazka. And, with his health issues firmly behind him, Rakić is ready to put things back on track with an attention-grabbing victory in Abu Dhabi.

“I challenge myself almost every day, and my coaches and my team are always stopping me, because I always want more,” he said.

“I’m a workaholic. I love to work. I love to train. And yes, the last two fights didn't go my way. But I know that in the Octagon, the losses that I have, nobody dominates me, nobody outstrikes me, nobody outwrestles me, and nobody beats me up.