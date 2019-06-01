Rakic Believes Oezdemir Fight Will Produce "Fireworks"

While some might scoff at the idea that competing primarily overseas makes it more difficult for an athlete to break through with the North American audience, a quick glance at how things have played out in the light heavyweight division this year shows there is merit to Rakic’s assessment.

After winning his first two fights in spectacular fashion in South America, Johnny Walker’s third Octagon appearance came at UFC 235 in Las Vegas, where he was a part of the preliminary card fights that aired on ESPN. Another rapid first-round finished followed by a rambunctious celebration led to the hyper Brazilian turning from an emerging hardcore darling to a hyped contender on the come-up, complete with loads of media attention.

“I talked to my management and I wanted this fight with Volkan in the United States,” explained Rakic, who crossed the Atlantic to compete in Toronto at UFC 231, where he stopped Devin Clark in the opening round. “We wanted to fight at UFC 245, but the card was full.

“When I got offered this fight in Korea, I took it because the name is more important than the location, but in the future, I’m looking forward to fighting in the U.S. so I can get on the radar and get more attention.”

As much as he wants to compete in the United States, a fight like this is something Rakic has been seeking for quite some time.