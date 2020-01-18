Aleksa Camur Looks To Have Yet Another Good Night

Camur will turn 25 on September 25th, which, in case you didn’t know, means it will be his one and only “Golden” birthday. But with UFC 253 taking place the following day, the Strong Style Gym product will hold off on celebrating until after his light heavyweight showdown with UFC newcomer William Knight.

A big smile breaks out when Camur thinks about earning a win as a birthday present, but he knows it wouldn’t be wise to break out the confetti cake quite yet.

“I have to get the job done then celebrate afterwards, so I guess two times the celebration after the fight is said and done,” Camur told UFC.com. “I think, looking back on it, I’m just going to be grateful and be able to say that I got to experience this, overall. Obviously, my game plan is to go and get my hand raised so I want to be looking back telling my kids about how I went to Abu Dhabi and won after my birthday. I don’t know if I’ll ever be back here other than if it’ss for a fight, so I just want to enjoy everything and take everything in and have a good night.”