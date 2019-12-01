Aldo Seeking New Challenges

It has been more than a decade since Aldo burst onto the scene in the WEC and more than eight years since he made his first triumphant walk to the Octagon. He carried the UFC featherweight title with him into that memorable clash with Mark Hominick in Toronto and repeated that routine for six additional fights after it, lording over the 145-pound weight class from its inception.

But things changed for Aldo four years ago when after nearly a year’s worth of hype and build, he finally stepped into the cage with Conor McGregor at UFC 194. In just 13 seconds, his six-year stand as the best featherweight on the planet came to an abrupt halt and, since then, fans and observers have struggled to figure out where the long-time champion fit in within the division.

A second win over Frankie Edgar was followed by twin defeats at the hands of current champ Max Holloway, leading to the first chorus of questions about Aldo’s future. Consecutive stoppage victories over durable contenders Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano silenced the critics momentarily, but a flat showing at UFC 237 in Rio de Janeiro against Alexander Volkanovski cranked the volume back up to 11.

“It is not for me to say that,” said Aldo when asked about the tendency for people to be more critical of legendary talents that hit a rough patch in the cage. “That is the work of the media; it has always been so and always will be, with me and any champion that one day will lose.