Alden Coria Wants To Make A Bigger Splash

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“My striking volume, my willingness to mix it up —I was trying to play it safe in a way because I just wanted those wins,” Coria said. “This fight is gonna be a little different; I definitely have to take more risks. I definitely worked harder —did a lot more wrestling, a lot more boxing —so I feel more prepared for this one. I think the one thing I’m worried about is being cut, so I wanna stay on a winning streak. I do want to entertain the fans, and I want to make a run for the title too.”

At present, the UFC flyweight title resides in the same gym, as Coria trains alongside current champ Joshua Van, who serves as a constant source of motivation and a guide for some of the changes his 28-year-old teammate has made as he enters his third fight of 2026.

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“Seeing him work as hard as he does definitely motivates me,” he said of Van. “Sometimes we’ll end up staying even longer working out together; he’ll help me, and I’ll help him with sparring, drilling, whatever we can. Seeing him rise is great, and it definitely pushes me to work harder. We’re in the same rooms now. I added his boxing gym again to this fight, and I started wrestling more as well.

“This one is going to be different; my senses are very heightened, and this is gonna be a big fight for my career because the next one could be for a numbered spot, so I definitely put in a lot of work. The opponent is definitely what pushed me to get that more work in because this guy is gonna come to fight; he has good cardio, and I’m gonna have to match that or beat that (on Saturday).”