Alden Coria Wants To Make A Bigger Splash

There are several clichés you’ll regularly hear from fighters when they’re discussing previous outings and preparations for their next fight, with “I’m my own harshest critic” right up near the top of the list. It’s one of those things that sounds good and, in theory, is probably how we all should approach much of life, but in practice, adhering to that idea is far more difficult.
That’s why hearing Alden Coria describe his last outing as “pretty disappointing” ahead of his return to action against Imanol Rodriguez in the UFC 332 featured prelim really rang out.
“I just didn’t feel like I got to showcase my skills, really,” Coria said. “I didn’t feel —something just felt off; I couldn’t get my strikes going, couldn’t get my takedowns going, I was on the back foot the whole fight. I just didn’t feel too happy about that one.”
Watch Every UFC Event On Paramount+
Coria won the July 18 fight with Stewart Nicoll in Oklahoma City by unanimous decision, earning scores of 30-27 twice and 29-28 while out-striking the Australian 44-28, hitting 60% of his takedown attempts, and being credited with four submission attempts over the course of the 15-minute tussle. He did get taken down five times and controlled on the canvas for a little longer with each subsequent round, but on the whole, the performance didn’t look like one worthy of the “pretty disappointing” designing Coria affixed to it.
But that’s the difference between being happy to compete at the highest level and holding yourself to a higher standard, which the Houston native unquestionably does.
“Yeah, it was nice getting the win, but it definitely opened my eyes to needing to work harder,” he added. “I felt like I worked hard that camp, but maybe I was missing a couple things, so I tried to go back and do some things how I did my first fight and see if they could bring back that spark.”
MORE UFC 332: Fight By Fight Preview | Coach Conversation
Coria’s debut came on short notice last September at Noche UFC in San Antonio, where he replaced Edgar Chairez and registered a third-round stoppage win over Alessandro Costa in a fight he controlled from the outset. “Nono” has since earned finishes in each of his last three outings, but despite having beaten him last year, Coria’s star hasn’t risen at quite the same pace.
To his credit, the introspective 4oz. Fight Club member was quick to identify the things that have differed over his last two outings compared to his tremendous debut, and acknowledge the lingering anxiety that he feels has somewhat held him back in his wins over Luis Gurule and Nicoll.
“My striking volume, my willingness to mix it up —I was trying to play it safe in a way because I just wanted those wins,” Coria said. “This fight is gonna be a little different; I definitely have to take more risks. I definitely worked harder —did a lot more wrestling, a lot more boxing —so I feel more prepared for this one. I think the one thing I’m worried about is being cut, so I wanna stay on a winning streak. I do want to entertain the fans, and I want to make a run for the title too.”
At present, the UFC flyweight title resides in the same gym, as Coria trains alongside current champ Joshua Van, who serves as a constant source of motivation and a guide for some of the changes his 28-year-old teammate has made as he enters his third fight of 2026.
READ: Standout Performances From September
“Seeing him work as hard as he does definitely motivates me,” he said of Van. “Sometimes we’ll end up staying even longer working out together; he’ll help me, and I’ll help him with sparring, drilling, whatever we can. Seeing him rise is great, and it definitely pushes me to work harder. We’re in the same rooms now. I added his boxing gym again to this fight, and I started wrestling more as well.
“This one is going to be different; my senses are very heightened, and this is gonna be a big fight for my career because the next one could be for a numbered spot, so I definitely put in a lot of work. The opponent is definitely what pushed me to get that more work in because this guy is gonna come to fight; he has good cardio, and I’m gonna have to match that or beat that (on Saturday).”
Despite this only being his second UFC appearance, Rodriguez is the one stationed in the red corner this weekend.
The 26-year-old was a contestant on Season 33 of The Ultimate Fighter, reaching the semifinals, where he lost a split decision to eventual tournament winner Joseph Morales. He earned his place on the roster with a first-round stoppage win on Dana White’s Contender Series last season and followed that up with a second-round finish of Kevin Borjas in Mexico City earlier this year, pushing his pro record to 7-0.
Purchase Tickets For Saturday's Event In Salt Lake City!
Now, he and Coria close out the prelims this weekend.
“It’s pretty awesome,” Coria said of their position on the card. “I’m glad that we’re finally getting the recognition we deserve. (Flyweight) is not really on the map all the time, other than when Josh is fighting. He’s looking to bring the flyweight division up, and I’m looking to do the same as well.
“(Rodriguez) is definitely beatable; this guy is not indestructible,” Coria said. “He runs into shots, he runs into everything hoping to get that one shot, but I’m not gonna be there for that. I’m gonna be picking him apart, moving around, and he’s gonna get desperate, maybe try for a takedown. I’m ready for everything —ready for the scrambles, the wrestling, jiu-jitsu, striking as well. I’m ready to go, and I know this guy is beatable. He has been beaten, so I know I can do this as well.”
But this time, Coria doesn’t just want to win on the scorecards.
“I need a finish,” he said. “I want a finish for myself, for the recognition, but also I’ve been working for 16 years for this dream.
“I don’t feel like I’ve made that splash yet, other than my debut fight, so I wanna make an even bigger splash than that night.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 332: Silva vs Wang, live from Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 3, 2026. Early Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the Prelims at 6pm ET/3pm PT and Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire event live on Paramount+ in the United States.