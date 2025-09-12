Alden Coria Ready To Seize Dream Opportunity

“I had the Contender Series scheduled, and I was already starting camp maybe like three weeks prior,” he said. “So I was already getting prepared and then that came up. And there was no hesitation. I wanted it. Someone sent me the screenshot of (Edgar) Chairez falling out and we sent that over to him (manager Jason House) and he was like, ‘Let me see what I can do.’ And then he called me and told me that I was in and I couldn't even believe it.”

It’s real, and so is the reality that everyone in his inner circle will be making the three-hour drive from Houston to San Antonio to watch Coria attempt to pick up his first UFC win. It’s a whirlwind for sure, but Coria sounds calm, cool and collected in the midst of it.

FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads

“My friends and family are all going to make it up there, I got the home crowd, and it's exciting,” he said. “It definitely added a fire under my ass and I've been working my ass off these past few weeks.”

When we spoke, Coria was just finishing up a boxing workout with his main training partner, number one flyweight contender Van, and if the adage that steel sharpens steel is true, fans at Frost Bank Center will be in for a treat this weekend, and it’s also justification for Coria sticking to his guns and staying in the game after a rough stretch from 2022 to 2024 that turned a 5-0 start to 7-3.