Alden Coria Is Primed To Take Care Of Business

He’s high-paced as a flyweight and bloodthirsty as a bantamweight. Though only five fights into his career, he already draws comparisons to TJ Dillashaw and Petr Yan, two of the baddest men to ever do it.

He’s a pressure fighter that’s into changing his stance, pushing the pace and making brawlers into grapplers, and while the style suits him well if the UFC were to come calling, he’d prefer to keep his talents in the 125-pound division for now.

“My body style and the size that I am better suits 125,” Coria said. “Later down the road when my metabolism starts slowing down and I start gaining weight, I’ll bring 135 into the question.”

Spoken like a true grizzled veteran, Coria knows that while he’s outside of the UFC looking in, beggars can’t be choosers and he’ll have to take the fights that come his way so weight class is a luxury he’s unable to confine himself to at the moment.