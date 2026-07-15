Alden Coria Deserves Your Attention

It’s easy to understand why Alden Coria is feeling a little overlooked at the moment in the UFC flyweight division.
Set to make his second start of the year and third appearance inside the Octagon overall this weekend against Stewart Nicoll as part of the UFC’s return to Oklahoma City, the ascending prospect is stuck watching as the man he vanquished in his short-notice debut less than a year ago, Alessandro “Nono” Costa, claims a spot on the top 15 and is being heralded as a rising threat in the 125-pound weight class.
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“It’s funny because me and my girlfriend talk about this all the time,” Coria said. “She’s like, ‘Why is he getting all these fights?' It’s kind of tough, you know, because I also want to be in that position, and now he’s top 15. After this one, maybe we can run that fight back. I’ll run it back again after this fight, with a new contract, and let’s run it back for that top 15 spot. It’s very bittersweet, but I’m glad I’m here, and I’m gonna make a name for myself. Whatever God’s plan is, the way that I’m gonna go.”
The willingness to step into the Octagon with Costa for a second time is admirable, but it feels unnecessary, as there was little doubt as to who the better man was the first time around, even though Coria took the fight on short notice. The Houston-based newcomer won the first two rounds on all three scorecards before putting Costa away in the third to extend his unbeaten streak to five and instantly put himself on the radar in the flyweight division.
Since then, the 28-year-old has added a home game win over Luis Gurule to his resume to push his winning streak to three and unbeaten streak to six as he heads into this weekend’s curious pairing with Nicoll.
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In sports parlance, Saturday’s contest is what many would dub a “trap game” — a contest where one team seems so overwhelmingly likely to win that they run the risk of overlooking the opposition and either struggling to earn a victory or losing outright.
While Coria has won each of his first two UFC appearances, Nicoll has fallen in each of his first three starts, including being one of Costa’s three victims already this year. But after saying, “Yes” without hesitation when offered the matchup, Coria has gone about camp preparing for the absolute best version of Stewart Nicoll possible to ensure he doesn’t land on the wrong side of the results.
“If anything, I think this is a perfect style matchup because he’s gonna try to grapple with me and that’s not gonna go well for him,” he said. “I’m a good grappler, and I’m also a good striker, so it’s not gonna go well for him. We talked about it throughout. As soon as I got the name, they were like, ‘He’s gonna be desperate; he’s gonna come with everything that he can.’ He’s definitely gonna work his *** off for this fight, he’s definitely gonna come to fight, so I need to be on my toes.
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“I don’t overlook anybody — a fight is a fight, and one fight can change it all,” Coria added. “One punch can turn a black belt into a white belt; it doesn’t take much. I’m glad I have my coaches (with me) and I need to keep my head level, go in there with a job to do, stay as sharp as I can, fight the best fight I can.”
One of the other motivating factors for Coria over the last couple of years has been the meteoric rise of his teammate, training partner and flyweight champion Joshua Van.
“It’s definitely eye-opening seeing him come from nothing,” began Coria, speaking about Van and the influence he’s had on both him and the rest of the team. “He came from a war-torn country, and in five years, he got to the UFC, and he’s a champion. It’s very inspiring to me because it shows that we can also do the same thing.
“I remember going through these camps for him, and I was like, ‘Do this for your family. Do this for your mom. Do this to buy your mom this house like you said you were going to do.’ It’s very inspiring, and I’m ready to throw down just like he does; get in there and put on a show.
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“Having him as a teammate has definitely pushed me, and what I’m getting from him is definitely just that I’ve got to really put it on the line and show these people what I’m made of,” continued Coria. “Josh isn’t the most skillful or best at everything, but his mental game is the best aspect that he has. He’s so tough. No matter what, he’s gonna do the work, he’s gonna put on a show, and he’s gonna walk these people down.
“That’s just more inspiration to me to be a better fighter,” he added. “I try to be in the gym when he’s there as much as I can and vice versa; he helps me as much as he can, and we try to teach each other things, look out for each other. It’s driven me a bunch these last couple years.”
And on Saturday, Coria is ready to show that Van isn’t the only highly skilled flyweight standout repping the 4oz. Fight Club by making a statement in OKC.
“I’d be fine with a first or second-round finish,” he said. “That’s preferably what I want because we get paid a little bit more. But I would like to keep it on the feet, show that I can defend these takedowns with this good grappler, and that I also have this knockout power and skills with my striking.”
Truth be told, Coria has already been showing those things, but for those who haven’t been paying attention, now’s your chance.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.