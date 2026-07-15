Alden Coria Deserves Your Attention

Set to make his second start of the year and third appearance inside the Octagon overall this weekend against Stewart Nicoll as part of the UFC’s return to Oklahoma City, the ascending prospect is stuck watching as the man he vanquished in his short-notice debut less than a year ago, Alessandro “Nono” Costa, claims a spot on the top 15 and is being heralded as a rising threat in the 125-pound weight class.

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“It’s funny because me and my girlfriend talk about this all the time,” Coria said. “She’s like, ‘Why is he getting all these fights?' It’s kind of tough, you know, because I also want to be in that position, and now he’s top 15. After this one, maybe we can run that fight back. I’ll run it back again after this fight, with a new contract, and let’s run it back for that top 15 spot. It’s very bittersweet, but I’m glad I’m here, and I’m gonna make a name for myself. Whatever God’s plan is, the way that I’m gonna go.”

The willingness to step into the Octagon with Costa for a second time is admirable, but it feels unnecessary, as there was little doubt as to who the better man was the first time around, even though Coria took the fight on short notice. The Houston-based newcomer won the first two rounds on all three scorecards before putting Costa away in the third to extend his unbeaten streak to five and instantly put himself on the radar in the flyweight division.