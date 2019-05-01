Aldana Plans To Become Bantamweight's True Contender

“It’s going to be a war; I think this is going to be a great fight,” Aldana said. “People are going to enjoy this fight. I think that she is well-rounded in every area. She has great boxing, wrestling, jiu-jitsu and cage fighting. This is going to be a great challenge for me to prove to myself that I can have a complete fight in every area.”

Pennington’s two most recent fights have been against the best female to ever do it in Amanda Nunes and the division’s top challenger in Germaine de Randamie. And while neither of those contests went her way, “Rocky” showed true heart each second inside the Octagon.

As the tenth-ranked contender in the division, Aldana knows that a big victory over the fifth-ranked Pennington would catapult her right into the title picture.