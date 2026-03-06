Alberto Montes | Worth The Wait

Fighters will always try to find ways to work around injuries and keep training where they can. But rib injuries can be tricky to negotiate, as Montes can attest.

“The pain is a lot,” he recalled. “I remember for maybe three months, I couldn’t even breathe or sleep good. Like, really, super bad. But after maybe five, six months, I feel amazing. I said, ‘Look, I wanna fight.’ I came to the PI to check my ribs and everything. And they looked at me said, ‘Look, you need seven months more,’ and I said, ‘No way!’ But now I feel amazing. I feel good. And I have, like, two ribs, it’s better than one! I feel good.”

It may have been frustrating at the time, but Montes heeded the advice he was given as he missed UFC 316 and continued to give his injury time to properly heal. As a result, the Venezuelan is ready to make the walk for his debut with no niggles, aches or pains, so he can fight to his full potential.

“I think it was a very smart decision I took at that moment, but really, like, a broken-hearted decision,” he admitted. “But I had to take that decision because I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t even throw a punch, I couldn’t even breathe good. And now I feel like nearly 100 percent, and I think it’s the first fight of my life that I don’t have any pain in my body. That’s amazing.”