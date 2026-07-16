Alberto Montes Is Building His Career Brick By Brick

“He likes to brawl, but I don’t really care about him,” Montes said. “I feel like the fans are going to enjoy the fight.”

Montes expects this style of fight gives him the opportunity to showcase an area of his game he believes has been overlooked due to his submission victories.

“I think you’re going to see a lot of my boxing,” he said. “You’re going to see levels in my striking.”

His first UFC walk remains one of the defining moments of his career. As the arena lights dimmed and the black curtain opened Montes felt something he had spent years chasing. He expects that feeling to return when he makes the walk again this weekend.