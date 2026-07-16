Alberto Montes Is Building His Career Brick By Brick

Alberto Montes meets Tommy McMillen this Saturday in Oklahoma City looking to build on a fast start to his UFC career. After earning a contract with a second-round submission on Dan White’s Contender Series, the Venezuelan prospect followed it with another second-round submission in his promotional debut against Ricky Turcios, showing the grappling prowess that first caught the UFC’s attention.
Still, Montes insist those victories are only the foundation.
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“I think I’m just starting now,” Montes said. “I feel like I have a lot of experience from all my years of training and fighting, but I feel like my UFC career just starts now. I think it’s just the beginning.”
That mindset shaped his preparation entering his second Octagon appearance. Rather than looking ahead to rankings or bigger opportunities, Montes has embraced a patient approach.
“My early goals are just to go brick by brick,” he said. “I want to win this fight, then the next fight, I enjoy the process.”
While McMillen enters unbeaten and has built a reputation for engaging in wars, Montes has little interest in focusing on his opponent’s record. He does, however, believe the matchup will produce fireworks.
“He likes to brawl, but I don’t really care about him,” Montes said. “I feel like the fans are going to enjoy the fight.”
Montes expects this style of fight gives him the opportunity to showcase an area of his game he believes has been overlooked due to his submission victories.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of my boxing,” he said. “You’re going to see levels in my striking.”
His first UFC walk remains one of the defining moments of his career. As the arena lights dimmed and the black curtain opened Montes felt something he had spent years chasing. He expects that feeling to return when he makes the walk again this weekend.
Montes also understands that entertainment matters in the UFC. Winning keeps careers moving forward, but memorable performances elevate them.
“Everything is about the show,” he said. “My way to fight is technical, it’s exciting and people love that.”
If all goes according to plan Montes believes Saturday will reinforce what he has been saying since arriving in the UFC.
“They’re still going to be saying the same,” he said. “I’m ready to be the champ.”
For now, the promise remains simple: beat McMillen, and then move on to the next challenge.
One brick at a time.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Du Plessis vs Usman, live from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on July 18, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the main card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Watch the entire event live on Paramount+.