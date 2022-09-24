Alatengheili Is On A Mission To Make The Top 15

“I'm just taking a break right now,” he said through a translator. “I feel wonderful and I'm just preparing for my next fight.”

“Wonderful” is the right word to use after a stellar effort that saw him shut out the surging Canadian, who had won ten straight heading into the bout at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena. It was the 30-year-old bantamweight’s first fight in front of a crowd since his second UFC bout – and win – against Ryan Benoit in 2019 in Busan, South Korea.

“Last time was my first pay-per-view and, it's like a dream come true,” he said. “I feel really grateful, and I feel great about it.”

And even while getting the win and taking care of business was paramount, he did find some time to be a fan while competing on the same card as some of his favorites, like headliners Nate Diaz and Tony Ferguson.

“These are my favorite fighters,” he said. “It's my honor to be on the same stage with them. I'm very happy with it, and also very happy with all the fans.”