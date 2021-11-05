Al Iaquinta's Homecoming Is Finally Here

After what turned into a frustratingly difficult time away, caused by surgeries and simply the need to reset, Iaquinta gets to make his return under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden: “The Mecca,” as he puts it, of combat sports.

“As a fighter, in general, but especially as a New Yorker who grew up taking the Long Island Railroad to the Garden, to finally be able to fight there...it’s a dream come true, really. The coolest thing ever,” Iaquinta said with the same glimmer he likely had in his eye the first time he ever stepped foot in Madison Square Garden as a kid. “The arena that so many of the greats have walked out in and competed at and I’m looking forward to getting it done and getting my hand raised on Saturday.”

As he prepares to take the stage for what will be his 15th fight under the UFC banner, the 34-year-old is ready to put the challenges of the past 25 months behind him.