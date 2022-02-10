AJ Dobson Is Ready To Go

Is that a correct assumption?

“Absolutely,” laughs Dobson. “It was definitely just expected. I've been training at a high level for a long time and through injuries and stuff like that - that's why it took me this long to get here. But for years, Matt has been telling me I belong in the Top 10 with all these guys. So it's definitely something that we've been looking forward to.”

The talent has always been there when it comes to the Brooklyn native, so when he improved his unbeaten pro MMA record to 6-0 with 1 NC last September in Las Vegas, there was a sense like this was something written in the stars. So yeah, on to the next one for Dobson, who is in the perfect place to keep his championship dreams alive as he awaits his Octagon debut against Jacob Malkoun this Saturday in Houston.

“I think if you celebrate too much, it kind of numbs you a little bit and you kinda go, 'Oh yeah, I did it, so now I can back off,'” said Dobson. “When in reality, it's the complete opposite. I got signed to the UFC - now it's time to work. Whatever you've been doing, it's time to double down, triple down and sacrifice some more. I need that energy and I thrive off it, and I think that's why Coleman was the first champion, that's why Matt has the most knockouts in welterweight history and is en route to tying Derrick (Lewis) in his next fight. It's having that mentality that the work's not done. There's always more to do.”

That mentality isn’t easily taught. It can be developed over time, but mainly, for those like Dobson, that work ethic is in the blood.