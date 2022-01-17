AJ Cunningham Is Following In Bryce Mitchell's Footsteps

“So we claim cousins, right? But really that came from the gym,” Cunningham laughed. “People came up behind us and say, ‘Hey Bryce’ or ‘Hey AJ’ and it’d be the other guy. We resembled each other at a certain point in our lives so people would say, ‘Damn, are you brothers?’ and we just kind of turned it on them like, ‘No, we’re cousins.’”

The LFA featherweight explains that while they’ve spent plenty of time training, hunting and fishing together, it’s gotten a little more complicated the more famous Mitchell gets. Not because “Thug Nasty” has changed in any way, shape or form, but Cunningham’s goal is to avoid feeling like he’s riding coattails.

“I try not to bring it up as much because of that,” Cunningham said.

Oddly enough, the two don’t only share the “kind of cousins” bond, as Mitchell is also Cunningham’s grappling coach. One look at Mitchell’s UFC run and it’s not hard to see why. In all honesty, just watch his twister submission over Matt Sayles and how he nearly landed ten more on Charles Rosa alone.