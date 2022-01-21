AJ Cunningham's Arkansas Pride

While we haven’t seen massive amounts of UFC stars from Arkansas, the ones we have seen have made their love for “The Natural State” abundantly clear.

Looking at you, Bryce Mitchell.

LFA featherweight AJ Cunningham is also here to let everybody know that he has a bleeding-heart passion for the state that made him who he is. Has he had classic proclamations of his love for his state on the biggest stage in MMA yet like Mitchell?

No, not yet, but at 8-2 with power in his hands and a dangerous ground game, Cunningham is already doing his part to prove anybody wrong who says, “Arkansas ain’t worth a piss.”