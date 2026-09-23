Ailin Perez: ‘I’m Gonna Get That Title’

Like her or not, you have to give Perez her due for what she’s been able to accomplish and the things she has been able to achieve in four years on the roster. Perez has collected six straight victories, including a unanimous decision win over the surging Joselyne Edwards, and top-15 mainstays Karol Rosa and Macy Chiasson.

Critics would argue that the majority of her victories have come by grappling-heavy decisions, but regardless of how she got it done, she put herself in position to potentially determine the No. 1 contender less than two months before the title goes on the line at Madison Square Garden. On top of that, the critiques don’t matter to Perez nor does the fact that the high-stakes fight is taking place on the prelims. If anything, the ever-engaging Perez appreciates getting to handle her business earlier in the night.

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“Honestly, I don’t really mind, it doesn’t really matter to me,” Perez said. “I know I’m the biggest star on this card. I know that I have the most followers, I have the most views, I have the most wins, I’m the closest to the title, so at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter where I’m put — whether I’m the first, second, third, fourth, fifth fight of the card… In a way, they did me a favor because I get to beat Norma early and then I get to go eat pizza. And at the end of the day, the only thing that I really care about is that the UFC pays me well, and I get to keep having opportunities to go up in the rankings, and the UFC has been amazing with me about both of those things.

“I know for a fact that when I fight for a title, they’re not going to have a choice but to put me as the main event or co-main event, and at the end of the day, that’s what really matters,” Perez added. “I know I’m one, two fights at most away from the title, so if you want to put me as the first fight of the card, I don’t mind because I’m gonna get that title.”