Ailin Perez Happy To Fight Anyone

Also a two-time South American MMA bantamweight champion and two-time South American Sanda champion, Perez has shown an ease at moving between 135 and 145 pounds when the occasion calls for it. But despite dropping her UFC debut in Paris last September to bantamweight Stephanie Egger, she has no particular designs on moving up.

"My weight class is 135. That's the weight class I would like to continue in. While saying that, I am here to live the life of a UFC athlete. So if I get the call at 145, I'm more than happy to accept it. I'm here to take on anyone. So whatever the UFC wants, I'm happy to take it."

This thread surfaces several times in talking to Perez: yes, she’d like to stay where she is, but anyone who wants some is welcome to come get some. A notable figure who apparently wanted some was none other than Norma Dumont. Shortly after defeating Karol Rosa last September, the featherweight called out Perez…just one week after Perez had lost her debut. It seemed curious at the time, and still does. But Perez would certainly entertain the idea.

"Of course," she says in perfect English before dropping back into her native tongue. "This is my moment. If someone wants to fight me, they have to get in line because it seems like a lot of girls want to fight me at this point. And, of course, if she wants to fight at 135 I'll fight her, if she wants to fight me at 145, I'll also fight her. But my question to Norma Dumont is the following: if you're so highly ranked, why are you trying to get a fight with a girl who just started out in the UFC? Why aren't you trying to call out the UFC champion Amanda Nunes? But, at the same time, I would fight her. Her trying to call me out instead of the champion shows a lack of courage on her part."