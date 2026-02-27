Ailin Perez | Brash, But Backing It Up

Currently riding a 5-fight winning streak, Perez is poised to make her first start of 2026 this weekend in a critical showdown with Macy Chiasson in Mexico City and has spent the last several months preparing to take another step forward in the 135-pound ranks.

Get Your Tickets For UFC Mexico This Saturday

“I feel like I’ve had an amazing camp here in Mexico City for the last month,” Perez said through a translator, stationed in a hot tub at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City. “I’ve been able to acclimate in a very good way, and I feel super-nice for this fight.”

Prior to decamping for the host city and the PI, Perez was home in Florida, but after several years and a great deal of success training at The Goat Shed, the 31-year-old has shifted allegiances, partnering with Roger Krahl at MMA Science Academy in Sunrise.