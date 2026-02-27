Ailin Perez | Brash, But Backing It Up

Ailin Perez has never been short on confidence and has constantly spoken her mind when it comes to where she sees herself in the women’s bantamweight division. The fact that she oozes bravado, calls herself the future champion, and twerks after each victory undoubtedly rubs some people the wrong way, but there is a reason why so many people are aware of her post-fight celebration, her ambitions and her personal brand of charisma: she just keeps winning.
Currently riding a 5-fight winning streak, Perez is poised to make her first start of 2026 this weekend in a critical showdown with Macy Chiasson in Mexico City and has spent the last several months preparing to take another step forward in the 135-pound ranks.
“I feel like I’ve had an amazing camp here in Mexico City for the last month,” Perez said through a translator, stationed in a hot tub at the UFC Performance Institute in Mexico City. “I’ve been able to acclimate in a very good way, and I feel super-nice for this fight.”
Prior to decamping for the host city and the PI, Perez was home in Florida, but after several years and a great deal of success training at The Goat Shed, the 31-year-old has shifted allegiances, partnering with Roger Krahl at MMA Science Academy in Sunrise.
When asked the reason for the change, Perez delivered the kind of answer you would expect from the Argentinian rabblerouser.
“I felt like I needed to make a change because I feel like MMA Science is the best gym in Florida, and I wanted to steal Amanda Nunes’ coaches,” she said with a wink and a smile. “I wanted her coaches and her belt, so I’ve already taken her coach, and now I’m coming for her belt.
“I took her coaches and her training partners,” Perez added laughing, her playfulness clear, but her belief that she will rise to the top of the bantamweight division unwavering as well.
Thus far, it’s been hard to argue with her results. After suffering a loss to Stephanie Egger in her promotional debut in the fall of 2022, Perez posted five straight victories, leaning on her grappling and pressure to swarm and suffocate increasingly dangerous opposition.
At UFC 302, the Argentine scored a unanimous decision win over Joselyne Edwards in a grudge match initially forged through a run-in at the UFC Performance Institute. Edwards is unbeaten since, having pushed her winning streak and finishing streak to four last weekend.
And last time out, Perez out-hustled divisional mainstay Karol Rosa, besting the Brazilian on all three scorecards to make her way into the Top 10, where she currently sits at No. 7, one spot ahead of Chiasson. Though she’s officially fighting backwards in the rankings this weekend, it’s a crucial test for Perez, one she believes will carry her to new heights in the division.
“Getting a win against Macy is going to for sure put me into the Top 5,” she said. “I think after this win, once I enter the Top 5, I’m going to have an interim title fight at least, or a title fight.
“The two biggest reasons this is going to happen are first, the top five fighters in the weight class all reject to fight me, so they’re all a bunch of cowards that don’t want to fight. And, obviously, I’m the next champion, and so once I get into the Top 5, I’m the next one that’s up.”
Perez isn’t trying to convince you of her position; she’s just speaking her truth and trying to speak it into existence. And if she executes as expected on Saturday night, we just might have to start giving credence to some of her calls.
“I’m going to finish her in the first round, probably by submission,” Perez said almost dismissively, as if the outcome was a foregone conclusion.
For all the brashness and pointed commentary, what Perez has done over the last three years has been extremely impressive.
Dismiss the level of competition at your own peril: winning consistently at this level is difficult, regardless of who is in front of you, and that’s all she has continued to do.
“I would attribute that to my mental, physical, and spiritual strength,” Perez said. “I put absolutely everything into this to be able to change not just my life and my family’s life, but most importantly, my son’s life.
“For me, I wanted to show him that with hard work, I’m able to achieve everything that I want in this life,” continued the proud single mother. “I want to show him that with hard work, dreams can come true.”
Her son isn’t the only one Perez is inspiring and leading the way for as she’s been at the vanguard for the rise of Argentinian athletes competing at the highest levels in the sport as well.
“For me, I’m super-proud to represent Argentina and all the fighters from (my country),” she began when asked about a moment last year where all five Argentinian athletes on the UFC roster — Perez, Santiago Ponzinibbio, Francisco Prado, Esteban Ribovics, and Kevin Vallejos — were together at the Meta APEX. “Being the only fighter that is in the Top 10 from Argentina, I’m super-proud to be at the forefront for all the Argentinian fighters.
“And I’m very proud to be the protagonist this Saturday and put on a show for them, because if I win, all the Argentinians win.”
Protagonist… antagonist… I guess it depends on who you ask.
If you ask Perez, she has another descriptor she’d prefer much more.
“I’m going to be the next champion,” she added, flexing into the camera. “So don’t miss my fight on February 28.”
