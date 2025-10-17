Aiemann Zahabi | The Unconventional Contender

Reaching 35 years old was long viewed as the line of demarcation identifying the end of a fighter’s true championship window in the lighter weight classes. For years, no fighter beyond that age had been successful in a UFC championship bout. Two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski ended that streak, and flyweight titleholder Alexandre Pantoja scored his fourth successful title defense earlier this year after passing that milestone himself.

Zahabi has always understood the narrative and has no issue with people being surprised at his later-than-usual climb toward contention. He even has a slightly self-deprecating theory as to why he’s been able to find the greatest success of his career after crossing that particular threshold.

“I get it because normally in sports, regular sports, a lot of it depends on athleticism, but I’m not athletic in that sense,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t jump high, I don’t lift heavy, I don’t run fast. I get by on my brains, and one thing that’s great about MMA is there are so many ways to win.

“You can neutralize athleticism in MMA. You can make it later in life if what’s good about you is your efficiency, your problem-solving, your ability to adapt to your opponent as the fight progresses and changes, your ability to find ways to be safe, but also be dangerous.