Aiemann Zahabi | The Full Story

Aiemann Zahabi knew at 16 years old that he wanted to be a mixed martial artist and that his future consisted of fighting in the UFC. Then, he was an ambitious teen witnessing the rise of Georges St-Pierre and learning alongside the welterweight icon under the watchful eye of his brother Firas at Montreal’s Tristar Gym . On June 14, the 38-year-old French-Canadian faces off with former bantamweight champion “Suga” Sean O’Malley in the final non-title fight at UFC Freedom 250, a historic event taking place on the South Lawn of the White House.
The 22-year-old journey was anything but direct, which is why this moment, regardless of how things play out on Sunday, is a massive win for the ascending dark horse.
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FINDING HIMSELF
“The 16-year-old me knew I would make it. The 22-year-old me jumped and took the chance to go pro. The 30-year-old me stumbled, but then the 35-year-old me found his stride, and the 38-year-old me is going to plant his flag in the UFC and that’ll be in; I’m undeniable.”
Even before Zahabi started to embark on his own professional career in the cage, he was present at every level of fight card assisting teammates on the regional circuit in Quebec and cornering athletes like Miguel Torres in the UFC. Cerebral like his brother, Firas, and a devoted student of the game, he understood that the lessons he was getting just by being on the same mats at the standouts that called Montreal’s Tristar Gym home and passed through seeking a boost by working with Canada’s top team were helping prepare him for the journey ahead.
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But the combination of his famous last name and the territorial nature of grassroots MMA in Canada made it difficult for him to find fights. Once he started winning and the buzz about a move to the UFC began to increase, so too did the comments about only getting scouted because of his brother despite the six first-round stoppage wins he amassed to begin his career.
Nonetheless, he earned his UFC contract and made his promotional debut came in February 2017 against Reginaldo Vieira in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Vieira had won the fourth season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil but lost his UFC debut seven months earlier. It was a solid test for the Canadian, but Zahabi passed, picking up his initial UFC victory via unanimous decision.
And then things went sideways.
His sophomore appearance came at Madison Square Garden at UFC 217, a bout headlined by St-Pierre’s return to competition after four years away that culminated in winning the middleweight title, but Zahabi didn’t get to see it. Earlier in the night, a third-round spinning back elbow from Ricardo Ramos knocked him unconscious, his unbeaten record instantly a thing of the past.
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He spent more than a year recovering and contemplating his future, unsure whether he should return to action of shift to coaching full time. After 18 months, Zahabi returned to the Octagon, stepping in with Vince Morales at a Fight Night event in Ottawa, dropping a unanimous decision in a fight where the and his uncertainty about himself and his future shined through in his performance.
That fight took place on May 4, 2019; it still stands as the last time Zahabi lost.
“After the Vince Morales fight, I was really in a deep search for ‘Who am I? Who am I as a fighter? What is my style? What are my strengths? What are my weaknesses?’” explained Zahabi. “When I was getting ready for Drako (Rodriguez), it was during COVID, so I had a lot of time to read books and do a lot of self-help stuff, work on my mindset, and I found this quote — ‘I love the fear and the fear will set me free’ — and I used that mantra to get over the hump of the two losses and knock out Drako.”
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The victory got him moving in the right direction again, but it wasn’t until he was set to walk out for his bout with Ricky Turcios that things really started to come together for him thanks to some poignant advice from a longtime friend who knows a thing or two about competing at the highest level.
“I was getting ready in the background — quiet, doing my thing — and GSP came to the locker room before that fight, and he told me something that it was the perfect time for me to hear it, and he said it in the right way,” began Zahabi. “He said, ‘Don’t go out there and try to be more than yourself. Just be Aiemann, and you’re more than enough to beat anyone of these guys. Don’t be a shell of yourself. Don’t be afraid to take risks; you’re amazing. Just be you and you can win the world title.’ That really clicked for me, really helped me find my confidence.”
The safety of two consecutive wins and sage advice from St-Pierre began to create real self-belief in Zahabi, who spent portions of his training camp getting rag-dolled by the menaces at the Montreal Wrestling Club, where Canada’s national team trains, ahead of his UFC 289 bout with Aoriqileng.
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It’s the kind of place and experience that teaches you a great deal about yourself because you’re not winning many rounds in that room. There are really two options: accept the fact that you’re going to get pummeled and lose constantly while finding the positives to take away from the experience or look for a way out and eventually head for that exit. Zahabi opted for the former, added to his toughness and resilience, and then knocked out Aoriqileng in 64 seconds to run his winning streak to three.
“When I knocked out Aoriqileng, things clicked and I really started to believe that ‘You know what? I’m as good as I think I am.’” he said.
BECOMING THE SPOILER
Zahabi began his 2024 campaign with a matchup against Javid Basharat, an undefeated graduate from Dana White’s Contender Series that had earned victories in each of his first three UFC appearances before a No Contest result against Victor Henry. Most pundits viewed Basharat as a rising star in the division who could break into the rankings with a win over Zahabi.
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Hoping for the inverse to hold true, Zahabi outworked Basharat to a decision victory. The win didn’t earn Zahabi a spot in the rankings, but it did bring about a matchup with Brazilian Pedro Munhoz, a longtime fixture in the Top 15 who faced every standout to pass through the bantamweight division over the course of his career. On a frosty night in Edmonton In November 2024, Zahabi pushed his winning streak to five with a unanimous decision win that finally earned him entry into the rankings. He was a few weeks shy of his 36th birthday and his “late-career” run started to split people into two camps: those who saw the success and were simply happily to enjoy the ride, and those who were seemingly waiting for it to end, certain that the next one would be the moment where the fairytale story would reach its conclusion.
Prior to his fight with Munhoz, Zahabi began working with a mindset and performance coach, “Mindset” Mike Moor, who helped him focus on staying in the moment and dealing with the conditions in front of him, performing regardless of the circumstances. Their work together came in handy during Zahabi’s next fight, a home game in Montreal against former featherweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame inductee Jose Aldo at UFC 315.
Before the two men stepped into the Octagon, Zahabi was faced with a challenge and change in conditions as on the morning of weigh-ins, when he was already within a pound of the bantamweight limit, a call came through that Aldo was nowhere close and needed the fight shifted to a catchweight closer to the featherweight limit of 145 pounds. Zahabi accepted, rehydrating to eventually land on the scale at 142 pounds while Aldo came in at 143 pounds.
Aldo won the first and Zahabi won the second to send the pair into the third round with the fight hanging in the balance. The Brazilian legend came out crisp and had Zahabi on the ropes less than 90 seconds in, hurting him with a right hand before a knee sent him tumbling backwards to the canvas, stumbling to the other side of the Octagon in search of open space and a chance to regroup. Aldo gave chase and continued to attack, but then Zahabi planted his feet and landed a clean one-two that slowed his opponent’s advances. Another right hand landed for the Canadian and the tides began to shift, fatigue setting in for Aldo as Zahabi steadied himself.
Over the final three minutes of the fight, Zahabi dominated, finishing the contest in Aldo’s guard, raining down elbows that left the former champion leaking.
“He’s really built that fortress for me in my mind,” Zahabi said of Moor, who remains a constant part of his preparations. “That really shined through in the fight against Aldo. Maybe if I didn’t have that mindset training, maybe I wouldn’t have dug deep? Maybe I would have found a way out? But I found a way in — so deep in that I broke Aldo.”
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Officially, Zahabi earned a unanimous decision win, garnering 29-28 scores from all three judges, but the court of public opinion largely and vocally disagreed. They felt the same way five months later when he came out on the happy side of a split decision verdict in a bout with Marlon “Chito” Vera in Vancouver, edging out another beloved bantamweight, much to the chagrin of his supporters.
“When I fought ‘Chito’ and I got dropped, got up and he broke my arm, a lot of people say, ‘Oh, you barely beat Chito,’ but how many guys would have quit?” Zahabi said. “How many guys would have found a way out or not kept their composure and ended up in a submission? I just feel like when people say I ‘barely beat Aldo’ and ‘barely beat Chito,’ they’re trying to discredit me instead of admiring the fact that I showed so much resilience and perseverance… If it was their favorite fighter that survived, they would be singing their praises.
“I think I’ve become a spoiler in the UFC. I am the spoiler. People don’t know my name very well, and they’re starting to get to know me, but I feel like I’m building myself a great story and when we look back, people are really going to appreciate me when it’s all said and done.”
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MR. ZAHABI GOES TO WASHINGTON
Following his win over Vera, Zahabi called for a fight with O’Malley. O’Malley got booked into a fight with Song Yadong at UFC 324 in January, the popular former titleholder serving as another marquee name attached to the massive kickoff event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. “Suga” scored a unanimous decision win, putting him in a prime position to be added to the historic event at the White House in June.
And Zahabi got his wish.
“I can’t wait for June 14,” Zahabi said. “People think this moment is gonna eat me up, but they don’t understand — I can’t wait for this moment. I’ve been dreaming and praying for these opportunities, so why would I be afraid of them? I am here to accept it. I am here to relish in it… In this position, people don’t understand that I can’t lose. I can lose the fight, but I am a winner forever now. Being here, with this group of guys, fighting on this card, I am a success. I have won.
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“Working with ‘Mindset Mike,’ one thing that is good about him is that he works on me as a person, and he works on me as an athlete. I have finally become the person I have always wanted to be personally and professionally. I am the guy who wins these moments. I have my life in order, I have my training in order, I have my game plan in order; it is for me to show up and take it… I am at peace if I don’t get it. If it’s not meant for me from God, it’s not meant for me, but something better is gonna come out of it. There is gonna be another opportunity. If I go out there and I win and I get the title fight? Incredible. If I go out there and I have a sick performance and I come up short, maybe my next fight is a main event in Montreal? Then I win that fight, and I’m back in the talks… There (is) an infinite (number) of possibilities of what could happen; all I have to do now is go out there and live it.”
Some will mistake that perspective for him having already accepted defeat or giving himself outs in case things don’t go his way, but the reality is that for Zahabi, being at peace with things in advance is what will allow him to stride into the Octagon on the South Lawn and be at his absolute best.
“My quote for this training camp has been ‘My heart is at peace, because whatever is meant for me will never miss me and whatever misses me was never meant for me,’” he said. “‘God will steer, but I must row.’ … For this fight with Sean O’Malley, I have my compass. I know where I can win and where I can lose. Now, it’s just about execution. The game plan is easy. He knows where he’s weak. I know where I’m weak. I know where I’m strong. That’s why we watch these fights.
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“There are forced errors and unforced errors, and (both) can cost you the fight. Me, I try to go out there and try not to get into unforced errors, but in my last two fights, unfortunately, I fell into two unforced errors, and I was able to turn it all around. I don’t want that to happen with this O’Malley fight. For me, it’s gonna come down to discipline on the game plan, making sure I’m wary of his strikes, and finding a way to score mine without letting him score.”
When the smoke clears on Sunday night, the outcome will only matter in terms of what comes next for Zahabi professionally, but the fact that he’s here, one of 14 athletes selected to compete on this once-in-a-lifetime event facing an ultra-popular former champion is already a triumph that cannot be disputed.
“It feels incredible because people always tell you, ‘Fall in love with the journey; the journey is what you should cherish, not the end goal’ and I’m cherishing while I’m walking through the journey,” Zahabi said. “My story isn’t sexy because I became popular late.
“People want to see you be a star at 25. They don’t care about the long, hard road. It doesn’t sound pretty unless it’s a motion picture, unless it’s a dramatic movie they’ve made of you. They only care about the end result and only want to hear about the beginning when you’re at the end.”
This isn’t the end, but now you know the full story.
Don't miss a moment of UFC Freedom 250 presented by Crypto.com and Ram, live from The White House in Washington, D.C. on Sunday, June 14. The historic event begins at 8pm ET/5pm PT and can be streamed live on Paramount+.