Aiemann Zahabi | The Full Story

And Zahabi got his wish.

“I can’t wait for June 14,” Zahabi said. “People think this moment is gonna eat me up, but they don’t understand — I can’t wait for this moment. I’ve been dreaming and praying for these opportunities, so why would I be afraid of them? I am here to accept it. I am here to relish in it… In this position, people don’t understand that I can’t lose. I can lose the fight, but I am a winner forever now. Being here, with this group of guys, fighting on this card, I am a success. I have won.

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“Working with ‘Mindset Mike,’ one thing that is good about him is that he works on me as a person, and he works on me as an athlete. I have finally become the person I have always wanted to be personally and professionally. I am the guy who wins these moments. I have my life in order, I have my training in order, I have my game plan in order; it is for me to show up and take it… I am at peace if I don’t get it. If it’s not meant for me from God, it’s not meant for me, but something better is gonna come out of it. There is gonna be another opportunity. If I go out there and I win and I get the title fight? Incredible. If I go out there and I have a sick performance and I come up short, maybe my next fight is a main event in Montreal? Then I win that fight, and I’m back in the talks… There (is) an infinite (number) of possibilities of what could happen; all I have to do now is go out there and live it.”