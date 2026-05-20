Aiemann Zahabi | Ready to Break Out | UFC Freedom 250

Be it an interim belt or undisputed title, each of the five athletes that will follow the French-Canadian bantamweight into the cage at UFC Freedom 250 has been a champion of some kind, and the fact that the 38-year-old will be the final non-titleholder to stride out to the South Lawn speaks to the incredible opportunity before him next month.

UFC FREEDOM 250 INTERVIEWS: Diego Lopes | Steve Garcia | Mauricio Ruffy | Michael Chandler

“I’ve always dreamed about being here,” Zahabi said earlier this month when discussing his showdown with Sean O’Malley. “I was just telling people that I’m doing this for the 16-year-old me. Why would I be afraid of this moment? I take this moment with great pride. It’s a body of work these last 20 years —I’ve done everything I can to get these opportunities, so I’m excited to go in and fight another former champ.”

To the wider MMA audience, Zahabi is one of the more lesser-known commodities competing on this exclusive and iconic event; a standout talent who currently sits at No. 6 in the bantamweight rankings and carries a seven-fight winning streak into his battle with O’Malley, but whose last name still rings out more in regard to his brother and coach, Firas, than it does him.