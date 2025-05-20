AIEMANN ZAHABI | OUT OF THE SHADOWS

Aiemann Zahabi smiles as he says those words, quickly adding that he’s never seen his brother, Firas, the leader of Montreal’s Tristar Gym and one of the most respected coaches in all of mixed martial arts, happier than he was a couple weekends ago when the youngest of the three Zahabi boys bested the Brazilian legend at Bell Centre in their hometown.

The clarifying is a reflexive action — a humble man not wanting to sound like he’s too eager to be untethered from his sibling and coach — but as any younger sibling coming up in the shadow of a successful older brother or sister can tell you, that moment when you can step out and discard that familial qualifier and be acknowledged on the strength of your own achievements is a watershed moment.

And Zahabi finally got to experience that at UFC 315.