Aiemann Zahabi Offering A Different Perspective

When he turned to his traveling companion, German kickboxer Enriko Kehl, and informed him of the news, the response he received instantly gave the Montreal native the peace of mind he needed to start getting dialed in to share the Octagon with the former featherweight champion and UFC Hall of Fame member on Saturday night.

“I was like, ‘Enriko, I got Jose Aldo!’” began Zahabi, detailing how he learned of the matchup and Kehl’s response to the news during Wednesday’s UFC 315 Media Day. “He was like, ‘Oh my God; that’s amazing! I’m so proud of you! You should do it. There is no losing — all you have to do is go out there and do your best, and win or lose, people are going to respect you because you fought a legend.’

"He kind of took the pressure off,” said the surging bantamweight. “As soon as I got the text, he kind of reduced everything for me. I was like, ‘You’re right! Who’s to say I can’t win, and all I’ve gotta do is go out there and do my best; that’s easy.’ I’m so excited for this fight.”