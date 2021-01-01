Aiemann Zahabi Feels Sharper Than Ever

It wasn’t supposed to be like this, of course; Zahabi wasn’t meant to remain stationed on the sidelines through all of last year, but a proposed bout in the spring was scuttled when the coronavirus pandemic prompted the sporting world (and everyone else) to press pause, and when the UFC returned to action, the right opportunity just never materialized.

His return was pushed to “next month” with the turning of each calendar page, just like how the sign behind the bar still says “Free Beer Tomorrow” each day you turn up hoping to cash in.

Watch The Fights On ESPN+

When a matchup with Rodriguez finally came together, Zahabi tested positive for COVID, scuttling the bout at the outset of Fight Week and extending his hiatus even longer.

“I’m dying to get in there!” said the excited bantamweight. “That COVID thing was a heartbreaker. I had worked so hard to fight finally and it was so much time off, it was emotionally draining.

“I actually feel like I had an adrenaline dump when I got the results; it took me a day or two to get my bearings.”

No fighter ever likes it when the last result on their record is a loss, and the longer it sits there, the more irritating it gets.

Not only has Zahabi had to go more than 650 days with consecutive ticks in the loss column positioned at the top of his record, but he’s also had to endure it while accepting that miscalculations he made in his fight with Morales turned the first loss of his career into a two-fight skid.