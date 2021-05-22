Against All Odds, Jake Heffernan is Back

After suffering back-to-back losses following a 7-0 run to kick off his career it was possibly a good time for Heffernan to take a short break and get back in the saddle. The sabbatical would be thrust upon him when he suffered a broken leg in the opening ten seconds of his last fight.

“I fought on a broken leg for three rounds,” Heffernan explained. “It hurt, but at no point was I going to stop fighting because something is wrong with my leg, I was just like, ‘something’s wrong; I got to find another way to win.’”

Although Heffernan wasn’t able to secure the win, nor was he able to preserve his health, his goal-orientated mind wasn’t derailed and he found a way to get better when the cards were stacked against him.

“I gave it six full months of healing time before I even started doing any kickboxing again, so I just boxed for six months waiting for it to heal,” Heffernan said. “I was in a boot for 10 weeks and then after the 10 weeks I just focused on getting my hands back to normal.