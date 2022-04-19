After Sustaining An Injury, Kody Steele's Next Move Is To Rebuild And Return Better Than Ever | UFC Fight Pass

In a trip to Glory MMA, Steele was rolling with a heavier training partner when things took a turn for the odd. A reckless transition on his opponent’s part turned into a loud popping sound that forced Steele to withdraw from Fury FC 60 and maybe beyond.

“It kind of pisses me off,” Steele said. “Especially when I’m this close to my fight. I’m supposed to fight this week so it kind of pissed me off that he was going this hard. Normally I don’t care and I just kind of avoid those people and I’m pretty good about saying, no, I don’t want to train with this or that person, but yeah, this guy was really trying to get around with me. I was really trying to play defensive in a way, but it was hard. That guy was not really controlled.”