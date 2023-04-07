 Skip to main content
Adrian Yanez reacts after defeating Tony Kelley in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Adrian Yanez: Taking Hold Of The Moment

Rising UFC Bantamweight Adrian Yanez Welcomes The Bright Lights At UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi • Apr. 7, 2023

Adrian Yanez always assumed that once he made it to the UFC, he wasn’t going to be left at the altar by prospective opponents or turned down as too risky of a fight.

“I don't what it is about me,” he laughs. “I feel like I'm not that scary of a guy.”

News flash, Adrian. You are. That’s the product of five UFC fights, five UFC wins, four knockouts and five post-fight performance bonuses.

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

So while the Texan has wanted to fight ever since his first-round stoppage of Tony Kelley last June, no one was lining up to face him. At least not until established bantamweight contender Rob Font agreed that a prospective Fight of the Night with Yanez in Miami was a good way to spend this Saturday night.  

Adrian Yanez reacts after defeating Tony Kelley in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Adrian Yanez reacts after defeating Tony Kelley in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

“Oh, it's a beautiful fight,” agrees Yanez. “I wish I could actually pull myself out and have an out the body experience and watch the fighting live. That's how much of a fan I am of the matchup that I wish I could actually sit back and watch it as a fan, but I know that's no way possible, so I'm just going to have to fight.”

MORE UFC 287: Preview Every Fight | Fighters On The Rise | UFC 287 EMBEDDED | Alex Pereira Career Highlights: Journey To The Belt

That’s okay, we’ll do the watching, and yeah, it’s going to be a good one, not just for the high stakes involved between the number six-ranked Font and the number 12-ranked Yanez, but because with both possessing some of the best hands at 135 pounds, let’s just say tuning in is a necessity. And while Yanez is obviously excited about fighting the New England Cartel member and moving up the rankings should he win, he’s even more thrilled to actually be fighting. So is being the guy a lot of folks don’t want to fight a compliment or an insult?

Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez Preview | UFC 287
Rob Font vs Adrian Yanez Preview | UFC 287
/

“It's a bit of both,” he admits. “I was wondering what's going on. And also, once you get ranked, everything kind of slows down the division. That's one thing that I figured out the hard way. After that Tony Kelley fight, I got ranked and then boom, it turns into ‘I don't want to fight him because he is behind me; I don't want to fight this guy.’ I talked about it even before I got ranked, that most of the ranked guys don't want to fight a unranked guy because they don't want to lose their spot. There's always that fear. But on my end, I'm just like, I want to fight. I don't care who I fight. I just want to fight.”

He gets his wish, but if the rest of the bantamweights think that a 10-month absence has taken something off his fastball or has him less than sharp for his return, think again, because Yanez believes he’s leveled up since the Kelley fight.

Order UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2

“It was a rollercoaster ride, but I was learning, I stayed in the gym and trained consistently two times a day and three times a day, at times. I was consistently on the grind and worked on a lot of technique, so I've only grown. I feel the best I've ever felt on the technical aspect because it helped me close a lot of holes that I didn't know I had.”

Add former UFC star Yves Edwards to the training mix as a coach, and Yanez made the time off work for him professionally, while he also got more downtime to spend with his son.

Adrian Yanez poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

Adrian Yanez poses for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“That's the biggest plus side to not having a fight because I was actually able to sit down and search for what I needed, and I found it.”

All that’s left is the fight, and Yanez can’t wait to show everybody what he found over the last year.

RELATED: View Yanez's Athlete Profile | Bantamweight Rankings

“I'm excited because I never would've thought in a million years that I'd be here,” he said. “I’m a smalltown guy from LaPorte, Texas, and I’m ranked top 15 in the world at bantamweight and I’m going to be on the main card of such of a big card. It's giving me excitement, and I'm ready to take hold of it.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2, live from Kayesa Center in Miami, Florida. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Order the PPV now

Tags
Adrian Yanez
UFC 287
bantamweight
:
"This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next few years." - Dana White

Endeavor Announces UFC and WWE To Form A $21+ Billion…

More
Get your name on the UFC canvas!
Announcements

Their Name On The Card, Your Name On The Canvas

See Your Name In The Octagon! Add Your Name To The Canvas, Beginning With UFC 288. Become A Part Of UFC History during our 30th Anniversary!

More
Israel Adesanya and champ Alex Pereira land in Miami. Gilbert Burns stays motivated. Rob Font returns to action. Jorge Masvidal shows off his Florida home.
Embedded

UFC 287 Embedded | All Episodes

Go Behind The Scenes With The Athletes Fighting At UFC 287: Pereira vs Adesanya 2 In Miami On April 8, 2023 

More
: