Adrian Yanez Is Searching For More

That family is going to be growing this fall with the arrival of a second child, and as Yanez returns to the Octagon this Saturday to face Brazil’s Vinicius Salvador, he does so on the heels of the first two-fight losing streak of his pro career. So if there’s some urgency in his step these days, it’s understandable, and he’s not shy to admit it, posting on social media that he had gotten too comfortable after racing out to a 5-0 start in the UFC that included four knockouts and five post-fight performance bonuses.

“I'll always do the work that's in front of me,” Yanez explained. “I go work with my coaches and would always do the work. But there's a point in time where I got comfortable and stopped doing as much homework. The best way I could explain it is back in school, I'm doing all the work in school, but they sent me back home with homework and I just wouldn't do it. And that's the reason I'd be having failing grades. So that's where I got too comfortable in 2023. Of course, I trusted my coaches, but again, I wasn't doing my due diligence and pulling my weight instead of just having everybody else do it for me.”

The result was a 2023 campaign that saw him drop back-to-back fights to fellow bantamweight contenders Rob Font and Jonathan Martinez. And while there were costly lessons to take away from both fights, Yanez took them to heart.