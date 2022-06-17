Adrian Yanez Is Loving Life

But you won’t hear Yanez complaining because he’s chasing a dream of becoming the best 135-pound fighter in the world, and most importantly, taking care of the newest mouth to feed in house – his six-month old son.

“Waking up to him in the morning and being able to get him ready gets my day going,” said Yanez. “It's something that makes my day so much better and it makes my training so much better. I have a lot less days where I've been like, ‘I don't want to do this today.’ And it's always been in the back of my mind that I'm the provider; I have to go out there and do this.”

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night Austin

And he’s loving it. You can hear the change in the tone of his voice when he talks about fatherhood, and while dropping him off at daycare in the morning and then returning home after training to find him asleep is tough, on weekends and when their schedules do mesh, the bond is already there.

“It's weird, but I feel like we both understand that we don't really get that much time with each other, so when we're with each other, it's never a dull moment,” Yanez said. “It's always fun for the both of us. Just those little key moments have been amazing for me. To see the smile that I get, I'm loving this dad life.”

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview |. Calvin Kattar Fights For Life-Changing Opportunities | Josh Emmett Is Out To Prove He's The Best In The World | Kevin Holland Is Here To Fight

Any father worth his salt will tell you that there’s never enough time for your kids. And Yanez takes advantage of every precious moment he gets, something he learned from his own parents.

“I was fortunate enough to have a great role model in my dad,” said Yanez of his father, Andres, who passed away in 2016. “You're supposed to spend time with your kid and both my mom and my dad did the most that they could. I was blessed to have that, and I'm just relaying that down how I know best from my mom and dad, and it makes it so much easier for me knowing how I'm supposed to be doing things.”