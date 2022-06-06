Adrian Yanez Gets First UFC Fight In Texas, Faces Tony Kelley

Yanez, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, is 4-0 in the Octagon with three finishes, three Performance Of The Night bonuses and a Fight of the Night effort last time out against Davey Grant. Along the way, he has gained popularity and buzz for his technical sharpness and willingness to get into firefights.

His dance partner, Kelley is coming off back-to-back wins, most recently knocking out Randy Costa (whom Yanez also TKO’d back in July 2021), and the Shreveport-native has shown that same fighter’s mentality Yanez displays.

It’s a good ol’ battle between Texas and Louisiana in Austin, Texas, UFC’s first event in the city since February 2018, which Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headlined. “Cowboy” returns to the city to face Joe Lauzon on the June 18 fight night as well.

Elsewhere on the card, featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Danny Chavez faceoff in Austin as well.

For more information on UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett and all UFC events, stay-tuned to UFC.com.

