Adrian Yanez Gets First UFC Fight In Texas, Faces Tony Kelley
Bantamweight Prospects Clash In Austin At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett
Jun. 6, 2022
Adrian Yanez, Houston-native and one of the most exciting prospects in the bantamweight division, gets his first chance to fight in front of a proper UFC crowd in his home state when he faces fellow 135-riser Tony Kelley at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett.
Yanez, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, is 4-0 in the Octagon with three finishes, three Performance Of The Night bonuses and a Fight of the Night effort last time out against Davey Grant. Along the way, he has gained popularity and buzz for his technical sharpness and willingness to get into firefights.
His dance partner, Kelley is coming off back-to-back wins, most recently knocking out Randy Costa (whom Yanez also TKO’d back in July 2021), and the Shreveport-native has shown that same fighter’s mentality Yanez displays.
It’s a good ol’ battle between Texas and Louisiana in Austin, Texas, UFC’s first event in the city since February 2018, which Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headlined. “Cowboy” returns to the city to face Joe Lauzon on the June 18 fight night as well.