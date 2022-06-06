 Skip to main content
Announcements

Adrian Yanez Gets First UFC Fight In Texas, Faces Tony Kelley

Bantamweight Prospects Clash In Austin At UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett
Jun. 6, 2022

Adrian Yanez, Houston-native and one of the most exciting prospects in the bantamweight division, gets his first chance to fight in front of a proper UFC crowd in his home state when he faces fellow 135-riser Tony Kelley at UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett.

Yanez, a graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, is 4-0 in the Octagon with three finishes, three Performance Of The Night bonuses and a Fight of the Night effort last time out against Davey Grant. Along the way, he has gained popularity and buzz for his technical sharpness and willingness to get into firefights.

His dance partner, Kelley is coming off back-to-back wins, most recently knocking out Randy Costa (whom Yanez also TKO’d back in July 2021), and the Shreveport-native has shown that same fighter’s mentality Yanez displays. 

It’s a good ol’ battle between Texas and Louisiana in Austin, Texas, UFC’s first event in the city since February 2018, which Donald Cerrone and Yancy Medeiros headlined. “Cowboy” returns to the city to face Joe Lauzon on the June 18 fight night as well.

Elsewhere on the card, featherweights Ricardo Ramos and Danny Chavez faceoff in Austin as well.

For more information on UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett and all UFC events, stay-tuned to UFC.com.
 

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Kattar vs Emmett, Live From The Moody Center In Austin, Texas on June 18, 2022. Prelims Begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, And You Can Catch The Main Card At 7pm ET/4pm PT

Tags
UFC Austin
:
UFC France Graphic
Announcements

Register Your Interest For UFC Paris

Tickets For UFC Paris Go On General Sale Friday, June 24. Register Your Interest At UFC.com/Paris

More
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
A general view of the Octagon prior to the UFC Fight Night event at Singapore Indoor Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Singapore. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC

Before We Kick Things Off In The Lion City For UFC 275: Teixeira vs Prochazka, We Break Down Everything You Need To Know About Road To UFC So You Don't Miss A Beat

More
: