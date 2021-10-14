Adrian Yanez 'Fully Embraces' His Job As Role Model

“I saw him slam Carlos Newton and knock him out,” he said. “That changed my whole perspective on MMA. So, they can knock people out, too; I thought that was pretty cool. Then I started watching it and watching it, and then I got to try my first jiu-jitsu and kickboxing class and it took over from there.”

Bye, bye boxing. Hello MMA.

Yanez would have his first fight in his new sport at 17, turn pro in 2014, and a little over seven years later, he’s one of the top prospects in the sport, regardless of weight class. On November 20, Yanez will look to make it 4-0 with four finishes in the UFC when he faces British vet Davey Grant in a fight the 27-year-old believes is a can’t miss.

“There's gonna be a lot of chaos and a lot of openings that I've been liking and I'm gonna see,” he said. “It makes all the happenings for either a Performance of the Night on my end or a Fight of the Night.”

Houston’s Yanez has come a long way since his early days in the sport, but while it’s only been within the last 15 years that a large number of Hispanic fighters have started to have the success that they historically have in boxing, Yanez did have some good role models both near and far.

“The one fighter that I always looked up to was Cain Velasquez,” Yanez said of the former UFC heavyweight champion. “Just seeing him at the time I was actually training gave me a sense of inspiration because somebody that looks like me is fighting in the UFC.

"And then on top of that, I got to meet him right after he won the belt, and that was pretty cool to me because he wasn't the biggest heavyweight, he wasn't the biggest guy; he just beat them all with technique and pure grittiness. And seeing that was a really big inspiration.”