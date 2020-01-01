Adesanya vs Romero Set For UFC 248

Israel Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event at UFC 248 against Yoel Romero
By Thomas Gerbasi, on Twitter: @TGerbasi
• Jan. 18, 2020
Fresh from a spectacular 2019 campaign, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya begins 2020 in Las Vegas on March 7 by defending his title against Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248 at T-Mobile Arena.
Winner of bouts over Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker, "The Last Stylebender" will now look to solve the puzzle of one of the most explosive fighters in the game in Romero, an Olympic silver medalist who owns knockouts over Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold and Lyoto Machida.
Plus, the strawweight championship will be on the line in the co-main event, as China's Zhang Weili defends her title for the first time against a hungry Joanna Jedrzejczyk who is determined to take back her crown.