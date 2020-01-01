Adesanya vs Romero Set For UFC 248

Winner of bouts over Anderson Silva, Kelvin Gastelum and Robert Whittaker, "The Last Stylebender" will now look to solve the puzzle of one of the most explosive fighters in the game in Romero, an Olympic silver medalist who owns knockouts over Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold and Lyoto Machida.



Plus, the strawweight championship will be on the line in the co-main event, as China's Zhang Weili defends her title for the first time against a hungry Joanna Jedrzejczyk who is determined to take back her crown.