Adesanya To Model GSP At UFC 243?

“UFC 193, that was at what was back then Etihad Stadium, now it’s Marvel Stadium,” began the charismatic and engaging Adesanya, who has earned victories in all six of his Octagon appearances to date and carries a perfect 17-0 record into his showdown with Whittaker this fall. “I remember I was in the nosebleeds and I remember the feeling of that arena. They had to have people from outside headline the card and stack the card up, and it was a great card, but now, we’re stacking this up with people from our own side of the world and that shows you that it’s thriving.”

“That’s been my biggest focus for the whole fight is that we are coming back to Australia, at a bigger venue,” added Whittaker, who scheduled to defend his title against Gastelum at UFC 234 at Rod Laver Arena in February, only to be forced out the day of the event due to a hernia and twisted bowel that required emergency surgery. “We have a chance to make UFC history and it’s all kept down in this part of the world.

“It’s one of the most anticipated fights and I think it will be the biggest event in combat sports for this part of the world and I really look forward to the growth of the sport after this, for the sport itself and for the athletes more importantly.”

The February fight cancellation was actually the second time in a row that the 28-year-old Australian champion, who was born in New Zealand, but fights out of Sydney, was forced out of the main event of pay-per-view show at home. One year prior to his scheduled date with Gastelum, Whittaker was slated to face Luke Rockhold for the middleweight title at UFC 221 in Perth, only to be forced from the bout due to a serious illness.

That evening turned into a coming out party for several talented newcomers, including heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Tai Tuivasa and current featherweight contender Alexander Volkanovski, but the man who really stole the show and rocketed to stardom was Adesanya.