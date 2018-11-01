Adesanya Isn't Worried About The Spider's Bite

UFC: No matter how you analyze it, this absolutely has the potential to be a passing of the torch moment.

IA: That’s how I write it in the storybook, in the documentary, in the movie. Yes, definitely. It’s the end of the first movie, this bit. I’ll begin the next movie, Part 2, when I fight for the belt.

UFC: How do you train for a guy like Anderson Silva and where do you think you have an advantage in the fight?

IA: I’ll probably just shadow box in the mirror that’s how I get ready for Anderson Silva, because I’m better than this clown. The stand-up. Anderson has never ever ever ever ever fought any guy like me. He might try to take me down, I welcome him to – everyone else has tried, but if he wants to stand a trade shots I don’t trade shots. I just deliver them – express.

UFC: Of course you're focused on Anderson, as you should be, but how interested will you be in the main event, considering it has implications for you.

IA: Always. I planned out how I want this to go, and I feel it’s going to go exactly how I want it, so I already have my premonitions ready. The variables are always there, you never know, I’m always ready to adapt, regardless. I know what I’m going to do on Sunday.

UFC: This will be your fifth fight in a calendar year. Will you look to slow the pace with a top contender status?

IA: Nah, I’ll just keep doing me. This is nothing. In 2016 I fought close to 25 times, so this is easy, easy work.

Steve Latrell is a writer and producer for UFC.com, follow him on Twitter at @TheUFSteve