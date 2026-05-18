ADDITIONAL TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED UFC FREEDOM 250 FAN FEST EVENT

UFC FREEDOM 250 is part of the larger White House-led Freedom 250 and District-led DC250 initiatives, featuring major national events in Washington D.C., as well as neighborhood events, food, culture, and community experiences focused on local participation and economic opportunity. Learn more at 250.dc.gov.

With two unforgettable days of nonstop action— The UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest takes over Washington, D.C., June 13 – 14. Don't miss immersive fan experiences, live shows featuring UFC Athletes and WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, plus meet & greets, live music, and the UFC Freedom 250 Ceremonial Weigh-in, all building towards the can't-miss UFC Freedom 250 Watch Party.