ADDITIONAL TICKETS NOW AVAILABLE FOR THE HIGHLY ANTICIPATED UFC FREEDOM 250 FAN FEST EVENT

UFC today announced a limited-time reopening for fans to request UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest tickets beginning on Monday, May 18 at 10 am ET and closing on Friday, May 22 at 11:59 pm ET. With additional capacity being made available due to high demand, this reopening of ticket requests is the last chance for fans to claim their free ticket to attend the historic week of events in Washington D.C., capped off by UFC FREEDOM 250 taking place on Sunday, June 14. Request tickets and learn more at UFCFreedom250.com.
UFC FREEDOM 250 is part of the larger White House-led Freedom 250 and District-led DC250 initiatives, featuring major national events in Washington D.C., as well as neighborhood events, food, culture, and community experiences focused on local participation and economic opportunity. Learn more at 250.dc.gov.
With two unforgettable days of nonstop action— The UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest takes over Washington, D.C., June 13 – 14. Don't miss immersive fan experiences, live shows featuring UFC Athletes and WWE Superstars, celebrity appearances, plus meet & greets, live music, and the UFC Freedom 250 Ceremonial Weigh-in, all building towards the can't-miss UFC Freedom 250 Watch Party.
UFC athletes available at UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest meet & greet sessions include:
- Joshua Van – UFC flyweight champion
- Carlos Ulberg – UFC light heavyweight champion
- Mackenzie Dern – UFC strawweight champion
- Charles Oliveira – former UFC lightweight champion
- Dustin Poirier – former interim UFC lightweight champion
- Merab Dvalishvili – former UFC bantamweight champion
- Chris Weidman – former UFC middleweight champion
- Henry Cejudo – former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion
- Kamaru Usman – former UFC welterweight champion
- Cody Garbrandt – former UFC bantamweight champion
- Miesha Tate – former UFC bantamweight champion
- Alexandre Pantoja – former UFC flyweight champion
- Sean Brady – No. 6 ranked UFC welterweight contender
- Josh Emmett – UFC featherweight
- Joe Pyfer – No. 6 ranked UFC middleweight contender
- Tatiana Suarez – No. 2 ranked UFC strawweight contender
- Youssef Zalal – No. 8 ranked UFC featherweight contender
- Caio Borralho – No. 4 ranked UFC middleweight contender
- Jean Silva – No. 6 ranked UFC featherweight contender
- Natalia Silva – No. 1 ranked UFC flyweight contender
- Stephen Thompson – UFC welterweight
- Drew Dober – UFC lightweight
- Gilbert Burns – UFC welterweight
- Dustin Jacoby – UFC light heavyweight
* athletes subject to change
The headlining concert on the UFC Freedom 250 Fan Fest main stage on Saturday, June 13 will be the multi-platinum Grammy-winning American country-rock group Zac Brown Band, who are set to begin at 8 pm ET.