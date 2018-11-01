Adams Plans To Hand Hardy A "Real Defeat"

Adams’ personality is just as big as his 6-foot-5 frame, and while he might seem lighthearted and relaxed, he is truly focused on Hardy and not what’s in a secret bunker.

He also wants to defend the honor of combat sports because he believes his opponent isn’t taking mixed martial arts seriously.

“We are two high-caliber athletes, one that’s trained for multiple years and one that has picked this up as a hobby and got pretty far,” Adams said. “That’s the difference. It’s a different mindset. It’s been all fun and games for him right now. He’s never been tested, I have. He’s never tasted a real defeat and I’m going to hand him one.”

That confidence and focus is something that Adams has dialed in since his last UFC appearance in early May. The loss in Ottawa to Arjan Singh Bhullar was life changing for Adams. He decided to make serious changes to his lifestyle, altering his daily routine, his nutrition and how he trained.

And he’s confident in how Saturday is going to go.