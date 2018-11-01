Adams Plans To Hand Hardy A "Real Defeat"

There are two things currently on the mind of UFC heavyweight Juan Adams.
The first is his upcoming fight with Greg Hardy at UFC San Antonio and the second thing is raiding Area 51. And that’s not a joke.
“I’m really hoping to. My girl really doesn’t want me to do it,” Adams said. “I was team c***** clappers, but now I was like if maybe I go team Naruto runners and now I just want an alien pet. But she’s making me watch Stranger Things and I’m kind of reconsidering it. But you know we got Chris Hemsworth, Chuck Norris is on board…Keanu Reeves. We got a lot of star power. I just saw Will Smith jumped on it too, so I think we can do it.”
Adams’ personality is just as big as his 6-foot-5 frame, and while he might seem lighthearted and relaxed, he is truly focused on Hardy and not what’s in a secret bunker.
He also wants to defend the honor of combat sports because he believes his opponent isn’t taking mixed martial arts seriously.
“We are two high-caliber athletes, one that’s trained for multiple years and one that has picked this up as a hobby and got pretty far,” Adams said. “That’s the difference. It’s a different mindset. It’s been all fun and games for him right now. He’s never been tested, I have. He’s never tasted a real defeat and I’m going to hand him one.”
That confidence and focus is something that Adams has dialed in since his last UFC appearance in early May. The loss in Ottawa to Arjan Singh Bhullar was life changing for Adams. He decided to make serious changes to his lifestyle, altering his daily routine, his nutrition and how he trained.
And he’s confident in how Saturday is going to go.
“It’s gonna be explosive. There’s always the possibility that he lands that punch and that’s cool. He’s got a good punch I’ll give him that,” Adams said. “But matchup wise, that’s the only area where he’s really got an edge, in sheer power. If you look at the stats, I land more strikes per minute, I’m more accurate with my strikes, I have much better wrestling and his grappling is non-existent…It’s going to a real explosive first round, I guarantee that, but after that it’ll be a clinic.”
A win over Hardy would help Adams make a statement, one that he’s taking his UFC career seriously and that he’s going to be problem in the heavyweight division for a long time.
“I want to make a career out of this,” Adams said. “This is pivotal for me and I can’t wait to get out there and show everyone what I’ve been working on.”
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com