Adam Hunter's UFC Comedy Jam Is A Knockout

What would be left for Hunter after taking aim at such broad targets? Well, after over 20 years of writing jokes, Hunter had no problem bringing the world another special. This time, however, he’d be bringing some of the biggest and funniest names in MMA with him.

Henry Cejudo, Din Thomas and Chael Sonnen.

Watch Hunter Joke About Everything MMA On UFC Fight Pass

“Me and Henry worked on it and Din has done standup comedy before; we’ve done a couple shows together,” Hunter said. “Chael, I didn’t know how he was with standup comedy, but I knew how good he was verbally and on the mic, so I was very confident with who I chose.”

Recording a show in one take for the second time for UFC FIGHT PASS may have been fine with Hunter, but he knew it would be interesting seeing how Thomas, Sonnen and Cejudo adjusted. Thomas may have standup experience under his belt, but as for Cejudo and Sonnen, it was a dive into the deep end.