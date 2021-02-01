Adam Hunter's "Throwing Punches" Made An Impression On Mike Perry

Comedian Adam Hunter is no stranger to ruffling some feathers. When your podcast is called MMA Roasted, it kind of comes with the territory. For every surprising discovery that one of the UFC’s nicest guys has blocked you, there’s always a fighter who surprisingly enough loves being the butt of the joke. For every Forrest Griffin, there’s a Mike Perry. You read that right.

“Forrest Griffin got mad at me for a joke I made when he ran out of the Octagon against Tito Ortiz,” Hunter laughed. “He actually blocked me on MMA Roasted but still follows me on Adam Comedian. We’re actually good friends but he won’t unblock me.”

Anybody who knows anything about the history of the UFC knows that nobody is a better sport about shrugging off jokes than Forrest Griffin. So it’s moments like finding yourself blocked by a fighter like Griffin that you’d have to imagine have you on edge when a fighter comes to your show if you’re Adam Hunter. And when the fighter who sits front and center is “Platinum” Mike Perry, there’s probably even more reason to think twice.

Did that stop the MMA Roasted host from digging his heels in and doing his thing in the shooting of his comedy special, “Throwing Punches”, at the UFC APEX just days ahead of UFC 255? Ask Mike Perry.

“The day of the show they said Dana White’s having a little thing tonight and it was like a comedy show or something,” Perry recalls. “I didn’t know what to expect. I should have thought though, ‘We’re about to get roasted.’”