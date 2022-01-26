Adam Hunter's Star-Studded Fantasy Comedy Lineup

The name Adam Hunter is reason enough for fighters and fight fans to get off the couch and down to The Strip, but when Hunter brought three of the most entertaining fighters in the history of the sport to join him on stage for a full-on Comedy Jam, it became top priority.

Hunter took the stage first before passing the microphone off to Henry Cejudo, then Din Thomas, before Chael Sonnen would wrap things up for the night.

Watch Adam Hunter's Comedy Specials on UFC Fight Pass

According to the man himself, Sonnen has never had a losing fight and he has certainly never had a boring interview. His comedy debut was deemed a success by the crowd, as well as Hunter. He claims he was there for one joke and one joke only, but “only one joke” packed one hell of a punch and Sonnen was worth his weight in gold.