Adam Hunter Talks New FIGHT PASS Comedy Special

One listen to his podcast or one skim of his Twitter account and you’ll see that Hunter is no stranger to forcing fighters to choose between laughter and their pride and he held nothing back in “Throwing Punches.” Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones, fighters in attendance, Luke Rockhold and many more, all took their jabs from Hunter and, despite the limited capacity, the crowd couldn’t resist giving in and laughing at themselves and their favorite fighters.

“It’s normally not the fighters that get upset; it’s normally the fans who don’t have pictures of themselves as their profile picture, like the fake accounts, who get the angriest,” Hunter said. “I’m not really that worried because for the most part I’ve done those jokes to them or I tell them I’m going to do this joke about them.”

Watch Adam On FIGHT PASS

With a huge Twitter following and a rolodex made up almost exclusively of fighters he has roasted in the past, there’s clearly a method to his madness.

Hunter would go on to explain that after watching MMA for this long and performing standup comedy, generating material was far from the hard part; it was tightening the screws.

“The hard part with COVID is being able to practice,” Hunter explained. “All of the comedy spots are closed down. I’m not getting to do as many as I usually would. I had to do a lot of Zoom shows, I did a show in a parking garage, a drive-in theatre, I did a show where there was a pool between me and the crowd. I did a lot of those shows just to practice for it.”

