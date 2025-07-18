Adam Fugitt | 'It's Go Time'

But despite this, the reality remains that it’s been over a year since that last fight against Josh Quinlan, and the 36-year-old has missed all of this.

That means the competition, the paycheck, the excitement of fight week, and one thing in particular.

Canelo vs Crawford Presale Begins July 17. Sign Up Now!

“That present moment when they shut the doors and it's time to go,” said Fugitt. “Nothing gets more real in that moment. There's no past, there's no future. You better be locked in right then and there. And nothing else matters. It’s go time.”

Such a feeling is addictive, and it’s never changed throughout the Eugene, Oregon native’s 14 professional fights. Whether you’ve had the best or worst training camp, all that matters is right now, and there’s no one else to help you. It’s on you. And while Fugitt is young in his UFC career as he prepares to make his fifth walk to the Octagon, he knows this won’t last forever and that nothing will ever replace that feeling.