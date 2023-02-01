Adam Fugitt Is Here To Cause Havoc

That’s what happens when you go from less than two weeks’ notice for your UFC debut to a training camp that has been underway since October. Of course, that comes with its own issues, but Fugitt is happy to show what he brings to the Octagon when he’s firing on all cylinders.

“I just want to go back and show everybody what I can provide off of a full fight camp, a true training camp,” he said. “And I've got a little more than a full one, in my opinion. (Laughs) Four weeks’ notice is good enough for me. And eight weeks is definitely pushing it, and six weeks could be just right. But, oh man, three and a half months has been a little bit grueling. We went out at a different pace, but yeah, it's been interesting, for sure. I definitely want to get back in there and just show everybody what I've been working on.”

Fugitt’s first UFC fight wasn’t a disaster. He didn’t show up against unbeaten Michael Morales and get blown out or beaten up. He did get halted in the third round, but that was after giving the top prospect a fight over the previous two frames. In other words, with a full camp, Fugitt might have pulled the upset. That’s something positive to take away, even if Fugitt is critical of what eventually transpired.