Adam Fugitt Halts Solomon Renfro's Momentum

“I don’t mind the underdog thing, whatsoever. Like I said, I’m kind of used to that, but the fact they think that it’s such a shock and a huge upset, that bothers me,” Fugitt said. “I think that’s just the pride I have for myself. Going in there against anybody I feel like I have the shot. I’m that kind of a competitor where I don’t train to go in there and do my best; I train to go in there to win.”

With Vegas odds placing Renfro as the -500 favorite to win, Fugitt acknowledges that, by definition, he’s on pace for Upset of the Year, an award that may as well be named after him with his introduction of the category. Fortunately, with the eyes Renfro brought to this fight, it’s likely that a Fugitt win will no longer be the most shocking thing to happen on a Friday night.

“I’ll accept whatever award is thrown my way and I’ll take it in with welcomed arms, that’s for sure,” Fugitt laughed. “I feel like that’s me finally getting some kind of acknowledgement and, at this point, I’ll take that. I don’t feel like I’ve had many eyes on me since I’ve been in the game and I just want to start getting some of the respect and that acknowledgement, so I guess it has to start somewhere and if it’s the Upset of the Year award, let’s go.”