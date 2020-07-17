ACX Music Announces First-Ever UFC Music Streaming App For Fans

UFC Ultimate Sound is the first-ever music streaming app that allows UFC fighters the opportunity to directly connect with fans around the world through music and content.



“It’s all about bridging a gap between fans and their favorite sport. With UFC Ultimate Sound, we can finally connect fans and fighters on a new level. Music brings people together and we’ve given them a place to meet. Every mix is inspired by UFC and the fighters and curated by music professionals. Working closely together with UFC, we feel UFC Ultimate Sound is the first step in a new direction for both the music industry and professional sports,” said Svein Sorgard, ACX Music CEO.



UFC Ultimate Sound will harness the explosive power of music and combine the elements with the excitement of UFC for all fans. The app offers not only customized UFC mixes curated by music professionals, but also combines its content with UFC athletes to hear what they listen to while training to compete inside the Octagon.



“UFC is always at the forefront when it comes to fan engagement,” UFC Senior Vice President of Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski said. “We are proud to be the first brand in the world to offer fans the opportunity to connect with UFC and fighters in a way never seen before. Music is an important part of our DNA, and we’re excited about the potential of this streaming service.”



Aiming to motivate and inspire fans of UFC and the sport of MMA, UFC Ultimate Sound is packed with mixes for every type of workout, party or just for fun – all inspired by UFC and fighters on its roster. Fans can follow UFC fighters and get a taste for their music preferences. UFC Ultimate Sound is great to listen to for all occasions, including getting ready to watch a UFC event, working out or while on the go.



Through the lens of music, ACX Music brings the energy and passion of UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts to life with a unique music streaming service.



UFC Ultimate Sound is available in the App Store and Google Play in the United States.

To access images & logos, visit acxmusic.com/press