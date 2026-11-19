UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs GARCIA takes place Saturday, January 16, 2027 in Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center and will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: RODRIGUEZ vs GARCIA will go on sale Friday, November 20 at 10am CT and are available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, November 18 at 10am CT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thurs., November 19 starting at 10am CT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Yair Rodriguez (21-5, fighting out of Parral, Chihuahua, Mexico) makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon. The former title challenger earned his stripes in the 145-pound division with wins over formidable foes such as Patrício Pitbull, Josh Emmett, and Brian Ortega. Rodriguez now sets forth to deliver a shutout performance against Garcia.

Steve Garcia (19-6, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) looks to make a statement. A well-rounded mixed martial artist with knockout ability, Garcia has made an impact by delivering stellar wins against the likes of David Onama, Calvin Kattar, and Kyle Nelson. He now aims to make quick work of Rodriguez and position himself for a big 2027 season.

Daniel Rodriguez (20-6, fighting out of Alhambra, Calif.) answers the call to action. A six-year Octagon veteran, Rodriguez has become a staple of the welterweight division through victories over strong names such as Kevin Holland, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Alex Morono. He now sets his sights on Soldić as he looks to secure another dominant victory.

Croatia’s Roberto Soldić (22-4, fighting out of Zagreb, Croatia) looks to secure the biggest win of his career. Making his second UFC appearance, the Croatian fighter made a strong first impression by securing a decision victory against Khaos Williams for a successful debut. Soldić now aims to deliver an upset against Rodriguez and continue his rise through the ranks.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for media credentials.