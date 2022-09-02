Abus Magomedov Won't Waste Any Time

“Yeah, exactly,” laughs Magomedov, who turns 32 the day before he makes the walk to the Octagon for the first time to face Dustin Stoltzfus in Paris. And while the possibility of a little bit of cake on Friday night is there, the middleweight prospect isn’t looking at this experience as fun and games.

“It's a little bit of pressure because it's why I worked all my life,” he said. “Now I'm here and now I have to show.”

It’s an interesting place for him to be in, because despite having over 12 years in the pro game under his belt, during which he compiled a 24-4-1 record, at Accor Arena on Saturday, he’ll be the “new guy,” something he’s gotten used to.

“It's nothing new for me because before it was also like 'Oh the new guy,' but after the debut, they will think different,” he said.

That record doesn’t lie, and it’s why on a card with seven fighters making their UFC debuts, Magomedov is the one receiving the bulk of the attention, even with him not being French. But as a resident of Dusseldorf, he is close enough to have plenty of family and friends in attendance for the UFC’s first visit to France.