Abus Magomedov Out To Prove He's A Headlining Act

“I was surprised about the news about the main event after just one fight in the UFC,” admitted the 32-year-old middleweight when we spoke on Wednesday morning. “I appreciate it and I’m thankful for the UFC that they gave me this opportunity to fight against a Top 15 guy; it means a lot for me.

“The UFC sees potential in me, and I will show them that it’s not the wrong decision,” he added. “I will show this Saturday that I deserve this opportunity.”

On one hand, it’s easy to understand where some of the pushback and questions about Magomedov headlining originate: he’s made just one appearance inside the Octagon, and it came in the final preliminary card bout of the promotion’s debut in Paris, against an opponent that struggled to find success at this level.

But, on the other hand, the Russian-born fighter, who moved to Germany in his teens and still resides there to this day, is far from your typical UFC sophomore, and his debut appearance on the biggest stage in the sport was absolutely electric.